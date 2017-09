CHP Investigating Rollover

(Single vehicle roll-over)…It occurred in the early morning hours.

The California Highway Patrol says they responded to the call at 3:29 Tuesday morning, at the Imperial Highway Off-ramp to Interstate 8, about two miles from El Centro. They found a white truck in the Center Divider, after it had rolled. Debris from the rollover was scattered across the traffic lanes. The CHP says only minor injuries were reported. Details are still being investigated.