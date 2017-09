Yuma Officer Arrested

(Off-duty police officer has been arrested)….Jared Elkins is a 7-year veteran of the Yuma Police Department.

Officials at the Yuma Department say that Elkins has been placed on Administrative leave until further notice. San Diego Police arrested Elkins after responding to a recent early morning report of a sexual assault on Marlborough Drive, near Adams Avenue. Police in San Diego said the investigation was ongoing and no further information could be released at this time.