Film Festival

(6th Annual Imperial Valley Film Festival and Artist Showcase)….It starts October 13th.

The Imperial County Film Commission, in conjunction with the North County Coalition for the Arts, Ocotillo Wind Education Fund, Imperial Valley Community Foundation and the California Arts Council have announced the Feature Film at this years event. Sleep Dealers will open the Festival. The event this year will be held at the Movies in Imperial. It all begins October 13 at 6:00pm with no-hosted cocktails, and Art Gallery opening. At 7:00 pm the documentary First to Go, Story of the Kataoka Family, from Director Myles Matsuno will be screened. A Q&A with the director will follow. Sleep Dealer, directed by Alex Riviera, will screen at 8:00 pm, with filmmaker Q&A immediately after. Free industry workshops begin October 14 at 10 am. Competition screenings begin at 12:00 noon, followed by an awards ceremony. For the filmmakers and festival attendees.. Tickets and more information available at the North County Coalition for the Arts website. The Festival concludes at 8:00 pm October 14th with an after party