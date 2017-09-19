Caution Is Being Advised

(Fire season could be severe)….Cal Fire is preparing for the worst

. Officials say the summer was very warm, and the continued drought resulted in drying out brush and trees in the East San Diego County. That combined with the expected Santa Ana Wind this time of year could mean some serious wildfires. They say an additional problem was last year’s rains. They resulted in the growth of even more brush in the mountains. They say moisture is badly needed, but no significant rain is expected until after November. Residents traveling to San Diego over the mountains and those camping in the mountains are asked to be extra cautious to avoid any possible fire hazard.