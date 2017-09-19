2017 Farmer of the Year to be Announced on October

(Annual Farm Bureau event)….It is coming in October.

It is the 13th Annual Jim Kuhn Memorial Farmer of the Year and Meeting of the Members. It is set for October 12th at the Stockman’s Club in Brawley. Tickets for the event are on sale now. They are also looking for sponsors. For information on both, contact the Imperial County Farm Bureau in El Centro. A tri-tip dinner will be served at the event. The 2017 Farmer of the year will be announced at the event, and it will be a closely guarded secret until then.