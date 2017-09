DACA to be Discussed

(Immigration Forum)…It is being hosted by Congressman Juan Vargas.

The Forum will be held Wednesday, September 20th. Doors open and registration begins at 4:00 pm. The program starts at 4:30 pm. It is being held at the First United Methodist Church on South 8th Street in El Centro. The main topic will be the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program. Vargas says to attend, you must RSVP by Tuesday evening. To RSVP call 760-312-9900 or visit the Congressman’s website.