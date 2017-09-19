August Unemployment

(Local Jobless Rate Down)….The latest numbers available are for August.

They were released recently by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. The August unemployment rate was recorded at 24.9 percent. That is down from the July jobless rate of 27.0 percent. It is also down from the year ago estimate of 27.1 percent. This compares to an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.4 percent for the state and 4.5 percent for the nation during the same period. In August 18, 900 eligible workers were unemployed out of a labor force of 76,100.