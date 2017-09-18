IID Board Meets Again This Week

(IID Board of Directors meeting)…It will be held Tuesday.

The Imperial Irrigation District Board meeting begins at 9:00 am. The Directors will go into closed session. The Board convenes into Public Session at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. There are only two action items on the agenda. The Directors will discuss a secondary request for proposals for Security Guard Services. They will also discuss a Secondary Request for Proposal for Janitorial cleaning services. Under Information, the Directors will receive an update by California Farm Water Coalition Executive Director Mike Wade.