Possible product tampering in Mexicali

(One dead and at least 10 hospitalized)…It was reported in Mexicali Sunday evening.

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at a government clinic in the Ejido Nuevo Leon, in rural Mexicali. A Government statement says there have been at least ten other people hospitalized, suffering the same symptoms as the deceased. Rumors are running wild on the social networks. The official government statement, however, says an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and the resulting illness of those hospitalized. The Baja California Governor Francisco Vega has issued a statement that anyone with the symptoms be admitted immediately to the government hospital. The symptoms include upset stomach, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. The official statements says it is believed all affected ingested a gaseous soft drink, and those sold in the ejido are being tested. The investigation will also include the results of the autopsy being performed on the deceased. The state health department is also involved in the investigation.