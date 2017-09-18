Coffee with a Cop, but different

(An old event, with a twist)…Coffee with a Cop is a popular event.

It allows communities to get to know their local police officers, in a relaxed atmosphere. The Calexico Police Department has a Coffee with a Cop event planned, but without the Coffee. This event is called Raspados with a Cop. It will be held on September 25th at Raspados Cuchis, 528 Blair Avenue in Calexico. The Department says there is no agenda or speeches. Just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in the neighborhood. The event will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.