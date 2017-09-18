SB 615 Passes the Legislature

(Salton Sea Restoration Act)…It has made it through the state Legislature.

The bill was authored by State Senator Ben Hueso. SB 615 will create efficiencies for construction facilities to separate fresh water from highly saline water for the purposes of implementing restoration activities. The bill also recognizes the role of the State Water Resources Control Board in the restoration of the Salton Sea. Hueso says the timing is ripe for the state to step in and follow through with the commitment it made in the 2003 Quantification Settlement Agreement.