Two Minor Earthquakes

(Two small earthquakes)….One hit just North of the County.

The second hit near Imperial. The US Geological Survey said the first one hit at 2:59 Wednesday afternoon near Joshua Tree. It was a minor quake, magnitude 3.3. The USGS says the second temblor hit at 3:21 Wednesday afternoon about 3 miles west of the City of Imperial. It was a magnitude 3.5. No damage or injury was reported from either small earthquake.