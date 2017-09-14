Collision Details

(Preliminary report released)….It is for the single vehicle collision Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol says the 2001 Honda was traveling eastbound on Interstate 8 at just before 8:00 pm Tuesday. As the vehicle traveled east of the Imperial Avenue off ramp at a high rate of speed, the driver allowed the Honda to run off the roadway. The vehicle traveled out of control and collided with a Salt Cedar Tree. The vehicle was occupied by the driver, a 23 year old male from Tempe, Arizona, A 27 year old male from Tecate, Mexico, a 27 year old Female from Oaxaca, Mexico and a 15 year old male, also from Oaxaca. All were injured and all were transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment. No names were released. The CHP says the investigation is continuing. They say anyone with any information on the incident should contact Officer Alvarez at the El Centro California Highway Patrol Office.