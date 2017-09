Special Veteran's Ceremony for Everyone

(Special POW/MIA Ceremony)…It will be Friday at Bucklin Park.

The ceremony is being hosted by the Vietnam/Global Veteran’s of Foreign Wars and the American Legion #25. The gathering will begin at 5:30 pm. The ceremony starts at 6:00 pm. The ceremony is to remember our Veteran’s who were taken hostage during times of war and have never returned. The public is invited to attend to remember our Veteran’s who were captured.