Welcome Home Viet Nam Vets

The Viet Nam / Global Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305 is sponsoring a Welcome Home Viet Nam Veteran's ceremony.

The ceremony will be held Wednesday , March 29, 2017 at the Veterans Memorial at Bucklin Park in El Centro. The program will begin at 6:00 P.M. with a welcome address by Veteran Tom Henderson. A 21-gun salute will follow and then Taps will be played by Lalo Siqieroz. After the ceremonies the attendees are invited to adjourn to the American Legion Hall on Broadway in El Centro. All veterans are invited and encouraged to wear the colors of their respective branches of service.