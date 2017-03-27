Fires Plague Yuma

Yuma Fire Department personnel were busy early Monday with several arson fires.

At about 3:00 A.M. Yuma Fire Department responded to a large fire endangering a home in the 2800 block of West 31st Place. Firefighters found a pile of trash and 2 bushes burning next to an Arizona Public Service transformer. As firefighters extinguished that blaze they noticed a trash can burning next to a house across the street. A third fire was also found further down the block. All three blazes were quickly extinguished and damage was minimal.