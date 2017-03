Burglay Reported

El Centro Police are investigating a burglary reported early Sunday morning.

According to police reports , a convenience store at 4Th and Ross was burglarized. At about 3:00 A.M. Sunday police responding to a burglar alarm at the Fillco station discovered a smashed window at the business. Policer are looking for three suspects who were reported fleeing westbound from the crime scene. About $700.00 was reported taken.