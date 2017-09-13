International Cooperation

(IID Board supports International cooperation on the Colorado River)….The IID Board approved a series of agreement.

At their meeting Tuesday, the Imperial Irrigation District Directors approved the series of agreements to Minute #323, a potential amendment to the 1944 treaty with Mexico. The agreements would be key to continuing cooperative efforts on both sides of the border in support of the Colorado River system through 2026. The IID Directors approved 7 domestic agreements that serve to implement Minute #323, an international agreement that is expected to be executed before the end of the year by the United States and Mexican Governments. The District is one of a number of water agencies in the Southwest to have signed the agreements. Current interim binational cooperative measures and shortage sharing provisions on the river under Minute Order #319, which was executed in 2012, are set to expire December 31. These would continue under the execution of Minute #323.