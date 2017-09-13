And the Award Goes To...

(CPPCA award)…..It goes to Probation Division Manager Iran Martinez.

The California Probation, Parole and Correctional Association announced the award. Martinez began his career as a Deputy Probation Officer with Imperial County in 1999. Over the years he moved up through the ranks. In 2008 he was named the Supervisor with the Imperial Valley Street Interdiction Team. In 2012, Martinez was promoted to his current position as Probation Division Manager. Martinez received the 2017 University of Southern California Award through the CPPCA during a ceremony and luncheon aboard the Queen Mary in Long Beach. It was part of the CPPCA’s Annual Training conference.