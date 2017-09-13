Fence Replacement

(Environmental process will be waived)….That is the decision of the Trump Administration.

Homeland Security says replacing a section of the Border Fence west of Calexico is a high security project. This is the second time the Administration has invoked it’s right to waive the environmental process. This first time, less than two months ago, was to replace a section of border fence in San Diego. The Calexico project extends about 3 miles from the Downtown Port. Homeland Security says they will construct a bollard-style fence up to 25 feet tall, almost ten feet higher than the current fence. A contract for the project is expected to be awarded in November. Construction is planned to begin in February.