Arson Arrest

Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire last Friday morning.

The fire extensively damaged a structure at Adams and La Brucherie Road , just outside the El Centro City limits. Witnesses told El Centro Police officers that they saw a young woman running from the scene at the time the fire was reported. Police were able to locate the woman near Adams and Imperial in El Centro. Witnesses positively identified her as the person they saw running from the scene of the fire. The 26-year old woman was taken into custody by ECPD officers and turned over to Imperial County Sheriff's deputies for investigation of arson as the crime was committed in the county.