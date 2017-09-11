Remembering

(Remembering 9/11/2001)…The day of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

In Imperial Valley, 9/11 was remembered Saturday. They held the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the IV Expo. Participants climbed the Grandstand Stairs an equivalent of 110 stories, the number of floors at the Twin Towers. It was sponsored by the Brawley Firefighters Association, IV Expo and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The Naval Air Facility El Centro held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the Main Flag Pole on the base. Yuma Fire is holding their annual ceremonies. The Department at Station 2 has placed 343 flags along Avenue A to remember the number of Firefighters who lost their lives attempting to rescue others. An additional 72 flags have been added to remember Law Enforcement personnel who also lost their lives in the rescue effort. A memorial service will be held in Yuma at 6:30 Monday evening at the E.F. Sanguinetti memorial at station #1 of South 3rd Avenue.