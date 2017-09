New Chief

(Westmorland has a new Police Chief)… Perry Monita was sworn in last week.

Chief Monita fills the vacancy left by the sudden retirement of Chief Fred Beltran last May. Monita retired from the Brawley Police Department after 27 years of service. He served as a Sergeant with that department, as well as serving as an interim Lt. Monita also worked one year with the Calipatria Police Department.