IID Storm Damage

(Damage to IID transmission lines)….The Damage was the result of the Storms Friday.

The Imperial Irrigation District says the storm damaged critical infrastructure and other property, including major transmission lines, distribution lines, and power poles. The Imperial Irrigation District says around 85 power poles, wire and hardware sustained major damage. At their meeting Tuesday, the District Directors will be asked to proclaim a local emergency. This will allow the District to assess the total damage and apply for a state declaration. That would free-up state funds to help pay for repairs of the damage suffered by the district.