Letter Carriers To Collect Glasses

Imperial Valley letter carriers will be collecting eye glasses Friday.

Old eyeglasses and hearing aids will be collected on behalf of local Lions Clubs. You re asked to put the glasses and hearing aids in a sandwich bag and hang them near your mailbox for collection. The eyeglasses and hearing aids will be turned over to the Lions Clubs to be sterilized and recalibrated and then provided to people who need them at Lions clinics manned by volunteer doctors.