Garcia Issues Statement on DACA Repeal

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia has released a statement following the termination of the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals ( DACA ) program.

The Assemblyman said , " President Trump's decision to terminate DACA is not only void of compassion but it rescinds upon a solemn promise ; a promise bequeathed to us from our nation's forefathers. This assurance of tolerance and acceptance is literally etched upon our very own Statue of Liberty and over the course of history has been inscribed on our nation's heartbeat."

The Assemblyman went on to say , " I offer my wholehearted support to our DREAMers. California is home to the most DACA recipients nationwide. Our Imperial and Coachella Valley communities have proudly benefitted from the vibrant and robust contributions of these bright , talented individuals. It has been my privilege to have several several of these promising youth participate as interns within my offices and I can confidently attest to the development of DACA students from our school's soaring scholars , valedictorians and first draft picks into shimmering community leaders. I am firmly committed to doing all that is possible within the California State Legislature to protect the rights of all Californians and their ability to pursue the American dream."