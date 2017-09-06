Rocker Panels Hide Meth

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City found over 46 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the rocker panels of a car.

The incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Labor Day afternoon when a Border Patrol canine team alerted to the car as it approached the checkpoint. The man and the vehicle were referred to secondary inspection where a search led to the discovery of 10 packages of meth were found concealed in both the driver's and passenger's side of the car. The methamphetamine weighed over 46 pounds and has a street value of more than $160,000. The 26-year old man driving the car , a Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.