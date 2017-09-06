IVC Art Faculty Show

An art show at the Imperial Valley College will feature the work of the college Art Department faculty members.

A public reception will be held for the artists on Thursday , September 7, 2017 at the Juanita Salazar Lowe Art Gallery on the college campus. Featured artists will be Jorge Estrada with photography , Linda Frietas with drawings , Carol Hegerty with paintings and gallery classes , Luis G. Hernandez , design and Bernardo Olmedo with graphic design and drawings. The reception will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and there will be music and refreshments. Admission is free and parking is also free in the North Lot only during the event. Gallery hours are Monday 12:15 - 12:45 p.m. ; Tuesday and Thursday 2:00 - 5:45 p.m. and Wednesday 1:00 - 2:50 p.m.