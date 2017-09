Get To Know The American Legion

El Centro Post 25 of the American Legion wants to you to get to know something about the American Legion.

Imperial Valley Veterans are invited to hear about this nation's largest and most powerful veterans organization. A free informational seminar will be held Saturday , September 9, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Post headquarters at 569 Broadway in El Centro. It's an opportunity to learn something about the organization and what they do.