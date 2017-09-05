Firefighters Save Dog

The El Centro Fire Department battled a house fire Sunday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of Lenrey Avenue at about 8:00 p.m. Sunday. The first ECFD engine company on the scene found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the residence and requested a second alarm be issued for assistance from the Imperial County Fire Department.

Firefighters performed an aggressive attack on the fire and after the initial knockdown of the blaze searched the residence. During the search a dog was found in the house and rescued by the firefighters. The dog was treated at the scene with oxygen due to possible smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries. Fire crews remained on the scene until about 9:45 p.m.. The Red Cross assisted the displaced family. ECFD investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.