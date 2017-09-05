2017 Honorees

(2017 Las Primeras Honorees)….They were announced recently by MANA de Imperial Valley.

This year’s honorees are; Doctor Sandra Kofford, Dalia Rodriguez and Esperanza Colio Warren. They will be formally introduced to the public at an event Wednesday evening. The introductory event will be held at Jalisco’s on North Imperial Avenue in El Centro beginning at 6:30 pm. Attending the event will be MANA Board members, MANA Members and the 2017 Las Primeras Honorees. The three will be recognized at the Las Primeras Gala and Scholarship Fundraiser to be held in October.