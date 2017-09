Former Pastor Agrees to Plea Deal

(Anderson reaches a plea deal)….The former Baptist Pastor was facing several felony charges of sex crimes against a minor.

The deal calls for Mark Quinn Anderson to enter a guilty plea to two of the felony charges. The other charges were all dropped. The guilty plea was for two felony charges in which Anderson engaged in sex crimes with two separate minors in 2014 and 2015. He will be sentenced at a later date.