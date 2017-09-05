Donations

(Imperial Valley residents help Harvey victims)….Thousands were affected by Hurricane Harvey and the flooding that came with the Hurricane.

Valley residents have been making donations to be sent to Houston, Texas to help the displaced residents. The Brown Bag Coalition collected donations last week, and sent off a lot of clothes and other items on Friday. On Monday, the coalition continued to collect donations of feminine products, diapers for children and adults and toiletries of every kind. In Brawley, Abbie Solarez and Cody Preece organized the collection of several items, including more than 200 cases of water. They have sent off two trailers full of donated items. To be distributed to displaced residents in Houston.