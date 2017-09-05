Healthy Diets, with a Focus on Latinos

(Latino Healthy Eating month)….It is the month of September.

It kicked off Friday with a special event in El Centro. The County Public Health Department Joined together with Catholic Charities, Clinicas de Salud, El Centro Regional Medical Center, Imperial Valley Food Bank, Pioneers Memorial Hospital, and Cardenas Super Market in El Centro. The Latino Health Awareness month event was held at Cardenas. Customers learned about healthy foods and snacks. Healthy food cookbooks were available. Other topics included diabetes prevention, high blood pressure and the emergency food assistance program. Participants learned how to make incremental changes in their diets, incorporating fruits and vegetables, and limiting sugary beverages. The state program is focusing on Imperial County, where 78 percent of the adults and 44 percent of the children are overweight or obese.