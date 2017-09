East San Diego County Fire

(Dulzura Fire)….It was spotted before sunrise Friday.

It was reported south of Dulzura, near the Mexican Border. The fire had burned 40 acres before sunrise Friday. Cal Fire was able to contain the fire to 120 acres. Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it crossed into Mexico. Officials say no structures were ever threatened. The fire burned only vegetation. No injuries were reported. At last report the cause of the fire was still under investigation.