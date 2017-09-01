No Jail for Jackson Right Now

(Jason Jackson did not report for jail Thursday)…Instead, his attorney was in court appealing his sentence.

Tom Storey told the court they were appealing the ten-day jail sentence, and one of the probation requirements. He said the defense felt it was unconstitutional that Jackson would have to surrender his cat. The requirement says Jackson could not have his horse, or any other animal for three years. In July Jackson had entered a guilty plea to felony animal cruelty. That was later reduced to a misdemeanor. The judge gave Jackson until September 7th to determine if the appeal is granted or not.