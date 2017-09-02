Task Force To L.A.

An Imperial Valley Tsk Force has been dispatched to Los Angeles.

A request for mutual aid was made for the Imperial Valley to assist at the La Tuna Fire burning north of Los Angeles. Personnel and equipment from the Imperial County , El Centro , Brawley , Holtville and Calexico Fire Departments responded with five engines and two strike team leaders were dispatched at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The request came as part of a statewide mutual aid system. The task force has the potential to be deployed for 14 days. The responsibilities of the teams include structure protection , wildland fire fighting and brush maintenance A total of 22 Imperial Valley firefighters make up the team. The La Tuna Fire has grown rapidly to over 5,000 acres and a number of buildings destroyed along with evacuations in Los Angeles and Burbank.