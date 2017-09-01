Dove Season Underway

(2017 Dove season is underway)…It began an hour before sunrise Friday morning.

There are two parts to Dove season. Part is underway and will continue through September 15. Part two begins an hour before sunrise November 11th and continue through Sunset December 25th. All hunters must have a valid hunting license. The bag limit for Mourning and White Winged Dove, 15 per day in aggregate, of which no more than 10 can be White Winged Dove. The Eurasian Collard Dove season is open all year round, with no bag or possession limits.