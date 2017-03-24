BP Finds Narcotics In Gas Tank

U. S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man suspected of smuggling narcotics Friday morning.

According to the border Patrol , a man in an SUV entered the Checkpoint on Highway 86 near Salton City at about 8:40 A.M. Friday. Prior to reaching primary inspection a canine detection team alerted to the vehicle. The man , a 37=year old Mexican citizen , and SUV were referred to secondary inspection where agents discovered 11 packages that tested positive for methamphetamine and 13 packages that tested positive for heroin hidden in the gas tank. The meth , slightly less than 18 pounds , has a street value of nearly $61,000 while the heroin , with a total weight of 25.1 pounds , was valued at more than $350,000. The man was turned over to the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration.