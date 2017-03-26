Unsettled Weather Continues

A series of Pacific weather systems will bring unsettled weather to the Imperial Valley.

The National Weather Service says a fast moving high pressure system is moving through the area today just ahead of a Pacific cold front that is expected to hit Monday afternoon. There will be light gusty winds ahead of the cold front as well as after Monday's cold front. High pressure will redevelop Wednesday and most of Thursday ahead of another stronger and colder weather system expected Friday and Saturday. No precipitation is expected for the Yuma and Imperial Valleys.