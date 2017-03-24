CBP Officers Arrest Man Wanted For Lewd Acts With A Minor

U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers have a arrested a man wanted by San Diego County.

At about 3:00 A.M. Thursday 37-year old Felix Barraza , a U.S. citizen , was stopped at the Calexico downtown port of entry. He was referred to secondary inspection where a CBP officer conducted a query to get biometric information via the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identificati0on System. The information revealed Barraza was wanted by the San Diego County Sheriffs Office for Lewd Acts with a Minor with bail set at $2 million. After confirming the warrant Barraza was turned over to Calexico Police and booked into Imperial County Jail.