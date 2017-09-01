3-Day Weekend Weather

(Labor Day Weekend weather)….It is going to be hot, humid, and maybe even wet.

It is all the remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia. High Humidity moved in Friday. The National Weather Service says the remains of Lidia will move into Imperial and Yuma Valleys Saturday, bringing moisture to the region. The storm will expand into Arizona Sunday and Labor Day Monday. The Weather Service says there will be areas of strong winds and blowing dust, but with very localized pockets of heavy rain and associated nuisance flooding. Everything should dry out Monday evening.