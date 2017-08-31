Watch Out For Lidia

The National Weather Service says Lidia may cause some problems this weekend.

Tropical Storm Lidia might bring some moisture and strong winds to the Imperial and Yuma Valleys starting Saturday. Lidia is moving northward from Baja California and expected to move into the Imperial Valley and then spread eastward. The National Weather Service does not anticipate major impacts as the storm center and the majority of it's associated moisture are forecast to move off well to the south and west. Areas of strong winds and blowing dust with very localized pockets of heavy rain are possible. The weather should be clearing by Labor Day.