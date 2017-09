Friday Night Football

(Friday Night Lights)….High School Football on KXO AM 1230.

The Southwest Eagles will be hosting Cibola. Airtime is 6:45 Friday evening, with kick-off at around 7:00 pm. Carroll Buckley and John Driffill will be calling the action. Streaming live of the KXO website, it will be the Imperial Tigers taking on Yuma Catholic. Mickey Dale and Jorge Grijalva call the action for that game. Both games will be podcast on kxoradio.com, once they are over.