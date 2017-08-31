Meth Found In Car

More than 55 pounds of methamphetamine was found in the gas tank of a car.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Salton City. According to the Border Patrol , a canine detection team alerted to the car a 34-year old woman was driving. In secondary inspection , more than 60 packages of meth were found hidden in the vehicle's gas tank. The meth weighed more that 55 pounds and has a street value of nearly $200,000. The woman , a U.S. citizen , was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. Since October 1 , 2016 , the El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have seized more than 1,400 pounds of methamphetamine.