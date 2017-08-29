Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

The El Centro Police Department says Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

That is the theme of the departments Labor Day holiday enforcement campaign. ECPD along with the California Highway Patrol and other local agencies are out to save lives by removing alcohol and drug impaired drivers from the streets and highways. The Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest weekends of the year and law enforcement will be out in numbers in a high-visibility campaign to make sure it's safe. The DUI Enforcement Team will be deployed through this weekend to stop and arrest the alcohol and impaired drivers. Staffing levels will be increased in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests. These extra officers on the road , along with routine patrols , are aimed to drastically reduce impaired driving in our community. The El Centro Police Department suggests you plan your sober ride home before the party begins.