Food Bank Nears Goal

The Imperial Valley Food Bank has reached a 70% of the money needed for their $6 million capital campaign.

The local food bank launched the campaign two years ago to build a new food bank facility that will expand the programs ability to store and provide nutritious food to over 20,000 Imperial County residents who go hungry every month. The James Irvine Foundation invested $500,000 as a lead gift for the purchase of land two years ago. To meet the $6 million goal , the Imperial Valley Food Bank has sought investments from major foundations outside of Imperial County. The David C. Copley Foundation of San Diego County responded with a grant of $75,000. Imperial Valley Food Bank Executive Director Sara Griffen said , " We are extremely grateful to foundations like the James Irvine Foundation and the David C. Copley Foundation who recognize the dire need in Imperial Valley and are willing to make investments in the campaign , despite our being out of their geographic area. Local institutions that have stepped forward with support include a $1 million gift from Rabobank and the Imperial Irrigation District. Griffen said that the food bank plans to break ground in January of 2018 with completion of the new facility by September of 2018. She added that the food bank is thrilled with all of the support so far , but they still have a ways to go.