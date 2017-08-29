Excessive Heat Through Thursday

  • You are here:  
Details

The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday.

According to forecasters at the National Weather Service in Phoenix , the heat will linger the heat will linger through Thursday night with highs approaching 115 degrees. Staring Friday and going through the Labor Day weekend , increasing moisture means temperatures will cool slightly. There is a very slight chance of precipitation starting Saturday and continuing through Sunday evening. Labor Day is expected to be sunny and hot with a high near 110. Imperial Valley residents are reminded that Cool Centers are located throughout the county. 

