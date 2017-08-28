Drugs Nabbed At Checkpoint

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City arrested three women suspected of smuggling drugs.

There were three separate incidents over the weekend and all resulted in arrests. On Friday evening , a 37-year old woman was stopped at the checkpoint. She was referred to secondary inspection where agents located 92 packages of narcotics hidden in the roof of a Saturn Outlook. Ninety of the packages tested positive for methamphetamine and 2 packages tested positive for cocaine. The total estimated street value of the drugs was nearly $320,000. On Sunday afternoon , a 35-year old woman approached the checkpoint and was referred to secondary inspection where 30 cylinder type bundles were located underneath the trunk of the car. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine with a total weight of over 30 pounds and a value of more than $80,000. On Sunday evening a 50-year old woman in a Toyota Camry approached the checkpoint. She was referred to secondary inspection after a canine Border Patrol team alerted to the car. Agents discovered 28 packages of methamphetamine stuffed in the gas tank. The meth weighed over 42 pounds and has a street value of more than $105,000. All three women were arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.