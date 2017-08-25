Healthy Meals

(Latino Health Awareness Month)….It starts September 1st.

The Imperial County Public Health Department and Champions for Change will celebrate the month. The Health Department and the El Centro Cardenas Market will collaborate for a special for a special Eat Better Latino Health Awareness Month Community Resource Fair to encourage shoppers to add more fruits and vegetables to their meals and snacks. That event will take place on Friday September 1st from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Cardenas in El Centro. It will feature a variety of demonstrations on meal planning and proper food storage from experts, including nutritionists and Cardenas Manager Gilberto Martinez. Shoppers will also receive free Champions for Change cookbooks and they will sample healthy recipes like healthy chicken tortas and peach cobbler.